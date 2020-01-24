Ariana James Goes Pantsless & Rocks Knee-Highs In Hot New Shot: ‘Hola’

Ariana James’ most recent social media share is earning her a ton of attention from her 2.2 million-plus followers. As those who follow the bombshell on social media know, she is wildly popular on the platform and pretty much everything that she wears in pretty revealing. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the stunner sizzled in another racy ensemble.

In the caption, James did not specifically mention where she was. However, she appeared to be striking a pose in the kitchen of her home. The smokeshow sat down on a white barstool, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. For the occasion, the Bang Energy model appeared to be virtually makeup-free, wearing just a little bit of subtle gloss, along with a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell all the way down her back.

James left little to the imagination in terms of clothing, going totally pantsless in the shot and showing off her long and lean legs. The only articles of clothing that the stunner wore were white knee-high socks and an oversized navy hoodie.

In the caption of the photo, she said hello to her fans in her native Spanish. Since the photo went live, it’s earned her a lot of praise.

So far, the shot has amassed over 126,000 likes in addition to well over 1,100 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to express their thoughts in emoji rather than words.

“You look INCREDIBLE,” one fan raved, adding a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Ariana you could not be any more perfect if you tried. I love you so much,” a second admirer added, along with a few flame emoji.

“You are the most beautiful creature in the world,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that James stunned in another hot ensemble, that time in a bikini. The social media sensation showed off her amazing body in a skimpy, mismatched outfit that included a minuscule pink top that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage. The sexy bikini tied around her waist to also show off her taut tummy, as well as her incredibly fit legs. That shot was also quite popular with her admirers.