Sierra Skye Sizzles In Skimpy White Top: ‘Come Closer’

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she lounged in a car. The interior of the vehicle featured bold bright orange seats and Sierra’s toned physique was on full display in the sizzling snap.

Sierra rocked a white top that showed an insane amount of skin and flaunted her incredible body. The top had long sleeves, but the low-cut neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The white cropped top featured a silver ring in the middle that connected the two portions of the look, and showed off even more of Sierra’s bronzed skin. The top ended just below her ample assets and left her stomach on full display in the look.

She paired the sexy top with some light-wash jeans for a casual yet seductive look. Sierra kept the accessories simple, adding a ring and a basic silver necklace, and nothing else. Her blond locks were down in a tousled style and she posed with one hand on her hip and the other on the seat. The position showcased her curves, and she seemed to be arching her back slightly to show off even more of her hourglass physique. The ensemble was from the brand Pretty Little Thing, and Sierra made sure to tag the brand in the picture and the caption.

Sierra’s makeup was natural in the shot, and she rocked pink glossy lips, bold brows, and minimal eye makeup. She stared straight at the camera with a seductive look, and her caption only served to emphasize the seductive vibe of the picture.

The blond beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update and the post received over 22,400 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the car photoshoot.

“Very sexy and beautiful woman amazing body,” one fan said.

Another follower commented “baby girl omg you perfect.”

One fan seemed to agree, and questioned “seriously girl how are you so perfect?!?”

Another follower referenced Sierra’s caption, and said “I’ll come wherever you want.”

Her latest Instagram update isn’t the first picture that Sierra has shared from the orange interior of a car for a photoshoot with Pretty Little Thing. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy top with the same silver circle detail between her ample assets. In that particular snap, Sierra looked glamorous and super sexy as she chowed down on a container of curly fries.