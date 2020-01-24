Luann De Lesseps Says ‘RHONY’ Cast Was Hesitant To Talk To Leah McSweeney Because She Has Tattoos

Leah McSweeney was confirmed as a new cast member in November.

Leah McSweeney appears to have hit it off with her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates after joining the series last summer for its upcoming 12th season.

During a couple of new interviews shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on January 24, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps shared their thoughts on McSweeney ahead of her highly-anticipated debut, with Medley telling the network that McSweeney is “quite a little number.”

“I really like her. She’s really good,” Medley explained.

As for de Lesseps, she spoke about McSweeney during an interview with Michelle Collins on her SiriusXM radio show and said that what surprised her most about McSweeney was that she had so many tattoos. She also said that Ramona Singer and Medley didn’t respond well to their new co-star’s ink and said they claimed they “don’t talk to people who have tats.”

McSweeney, the founder of the Married to the Mob clothing brand and a columnist for Penthouse magazine, was first spotted filming with Tinsley Mortimer at a hotel in New York City in August. Since then, she’s seemed to spend a lot of time with her co-stars, especially de Lesseps.

De Lesseps went on to reveal that McSweeney has a daughter and that she has remained close to the father of her child.

Overall, de Lesseps believes McSweeney has been a great addition to The Real Housewives of New York City cast.

“She’s gorgeous, she’s really beautiful. And what I like about her is she is somebody who is self-made and vulnerable at the same time,” de Lesseps. “So I think people can relate to her.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, de Lesseps also gushed over McSweeney during an interview with Hollywood Life last month, telling the outlet that McSweeney was a downtown girl who is not afraid. She also applauded the new addition to The Real Housewives of New York City cast for quickly integrating herself with the group.

“It’s not an easy group to come into. I think she holds her own,” de Lesseps explained.

As fans of the hit series well know, de Lesseps is the second-longest running cast member of the series, behind only Ramona Singer, who has appeared in a full-time position on the show for all of the series’ past 11 seasons. As for de Lesseps, she’s been featured on all 11 seasons but was only included in a part-time role during the show’s sixth season.