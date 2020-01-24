‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Reveals Amazing Post-Baby Body In Black Sports Bra & Matching Underwear

On Friday, the “World Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain uploaded a sizzling Instagram post, wherein she showed off her incredible post-baby body.
The brief clip was filmed on a smartphone in Lauren’s bathroom, four weeks after she gave birth to her daughter, Aria. The registered nurse posed in front of a sizable mirror, with a dual sink vanity in the background. The stunner flaunted her fit physique in a black sports bra and a pair of matching underwear.
The blond bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering taupe color.
The video begins with the fitness model moving her sculpted hips back and forth. She is later seen flexing her bicep, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She then seemingly adjusted her bra and proceeded to give fans are full view of her curvaceous side profile. The video ends with Lauren showcasing her impressive arm muscles once more.
In the caption, the social media sensation revealed the ways in which she has been able to get “back in shape.” She noted that she adhered to a healthy diet and worked out throughout her pregnancy. Lauren explained that while she has not regularly trained since delivering in December, she is a firm believer that “90% of your result are in the kitchen.” She also stated that her postpartum meals have included salmon, chicken, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, eggs, and fruit. She also attributed breastfeeding as one of the reasons she has been able to shed a few pounds in a relatively short amount of time.
4 weeks postpartum! Still need to clean my mirror lol. How I’m getting back in shape: 1) I tried to maintain as much muscle mass as I could while pregnant. I trained weights 4 days a week up until 35-36 weeks pregnant (stopped 3 weeks before I delivered due to sciatica and hip pain). 2) I ate balanced meals during my second and third trimester after my morning sickness calmed down. I did not eat junk food, fast food, diary or fried foods. 3) I trained body circuits 2-4x/week while pregnant for 45 minutes each session. 4) I am eating very healthy since delivery: my meals: around 1800+ calories a day eating: 2 meal of4 oz salmon meals with 4 oz sweet potatoes and Mct oil, 2 bowls of oatmeal a day with berries, 1 meal of chicken & rice & Mct oil, salad with 1 hard boiled egg, 8-10 Quorn vegan chicken nuggets, 6-7 liters of water 5) I am not eating: dairy, sugar, fast food, fried foods. I have only trained one upper body weight session since birth because you can eat healthy to maintain your body weight/muscle mass. I simply haven’t had any time to train yet having Aria and breastfeeding and pumping around the clock. You can lose weight with diet alone. In my case, diet & breastfeeding ????????????. In two weeks when I am cleared to train legs again, I will slowly work back up to my strength and focus on muscle mass gains. I will be patient with my body and Aria’s schedule. I want to maintain my milk supply while slowly reaching my goals. My point is you can reach your goals with diet alone if you are eating properly and unable to workout due to life circumstances as 90% of your results are in the kitchen. ????????
Many of Lauren’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.
“You look amazing! Go mama!” gushed an admirer.
“You look great & I admire you so much for not being afraid to show how you really look at this stage postpartum. You are going to inspire so many more people than you already do by being so real & honest!!!” added another commenter.
“[Absolutely] outstanding you look incredible well down yummy mummy,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire and heart emoji to the comment.
“I love that you shed light on this!!! People love to tell me they don’t have time to work out but what about diet??? So on point with this post you look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.
Lauren engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The video appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes.