‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Reveals Amazing Post-Baby Body In Black Sports Bra & Matching Underwear

The fitness model showed off her fit figure in a revealing ensemble.

On Friday, the “World Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain uploaded a sizzling Instagram post, wherein she showed off her incredible post-baby body.

The brief clip was filmed on a smartphone in Lauren’s bathroom, four weeks after she gave birth to her daughter, Aria. The registered nurse posed in front of a sizable mirror, with a dual sink vanity in the background. The stunner flaunted her fit physique in a black sports bra and a pair of matching underwear.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering taupe color.

The video begins with the fitness model moving her sculpted hips back and forth. She is later seen flexing her bicep, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She then seemingly adjusted her bra and proceeded to give fans are full view of her curvaceous side profile. The video ends with Lauren showcasing her impressive arm muscles once more.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed the ways in which she has been able to get “back in shape.” She noted that she adhered to a healthy diet and worked out throughout her pregnancy. Lauren explained that while she has not regularly trained since delivering in December, she is a firm believer that “90% of your result are in the kitchen.” She also stated that her postpartum meals have included salmon, chicken, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, eggs, and fruit. She also attributed breastfeeding as one of the reasons she has been able to shed a few pounds in a relatively short amount of time.

Many of Lauren’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“You look amazing! Go mama!” gushed an admirer.

“You look great & I admire you so much for not being afraid to show how you really look at this stage postpartum. You are going to inspire so many more people than you already do by being so real & honest!!!” added another commenter.

“[Absolutely] outstanding you look incredible well down yummy mummy,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire and heart emoji to the comment.

“I love that you shed light on this!!! People love to tell me they don’t have time to work out but what about diet??? So on point with this post you look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lauren engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The video appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes.