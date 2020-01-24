Olivia Culpo Looks Smoking Hot In Sequin Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo shared a sizzling hot Instagram update with her 4.5 million Instagram followers in which her toned physique was on full display. The beauty from Rhode Island rocked a bold look for the occasion, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 95,800 likes within just two hours, including a like from country cutie Jessie James Decker.

The post featured two sizzling snaps, in which Olivia wore the same stunning outfit. The beauty didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified the location the picture was taken, but she appeared to be in a luxurious-looking bathroom. In the first shot, Olivia perched on the edge large tub with gold fixtures. The tub had marble tiles along the sides, edges, and on the wall behind it, creating a stunning space. The floor was likewise covered in tiles, and the small tiles created an intricate pattern that was a complete showstopper.

Despite her stunning surroundings, Olivia was still the focal point of the picture, and she flaunted her body in a unique jumpsuit. The jumpsuit skimmed over her toned legs before ending at her ankles in a cuffed detail. The top portion of the jumpsuit was crafted from the same sparkling material, and likewise draped over Olivia’s physique beautifully. While the jumpsuit had long sleeves that covered up her arms, it featured a plunging neckline that dipped almost all the way to her belly button. A belted detail at the waist emphasized her hourglass physique, and a hint of cleavage was on display in the daring top.

Olivia’s brunette locks hung down in soft curls, and she stared straight at the camera in the gorgeous shot. Her brows were bold, she had neutral shades on her eyes, and she rocked a soft reddish-brown lip.

Olivia kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of pointed-toe silver stiletto heels, a few rings, and not much else. In the second shot, she altered her pose just slightly, still leaning back and perching on the edge of the bathtub.

Olivia’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sparkly ensemble.

“This look is out of this world,” one fan said.

“Oh girl!! You raising the temperature!” another follower added, followed by two flame emoji.

“Whoa, so gorgeous,” one fan simply stated.

Another follower commented “love the hair and silver outfit and shoes are blazing.”

Olivia has been showing off some of her gorgeous ensembles lately, and her fans are loving it. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner rocked a simple black-and-white look that showed off her toned physique and elegant sense of style.