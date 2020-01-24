Model Lauren Simpson Sizzles In Red String Bikini In ‘Shred & Shape’ Challenge

Lauren Simpson is sizzling in her most recent Instagram share. As fans of the blond beauty know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to showing off her killer figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include plenty of bikinis and workout gear as well. In the most recent post that was shared for her army of fans, Simpson stunned in not just one but three new shots.
In the brand new post, the smokeshow gave fans great views of her killer body as she posed at three different angles — a front angle, side angle, and back angle. Simpson left little to the imagination of fans while clad in a red string bikini that barely covered her ripped figure. The top of the suit dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage while the bottoms were just as revealing, featuring string sides that showcased her toned and tanned legs. Also on display was the model’s pert derriere as she rocked a thong.
For the occasion, the fitness pro wore her platinum blond locks slicked back in a low ponytail and also sizzled in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption of the image, Simpson told fans that she was giving them a body update for her shred and shape challenge. Since the post went live, it’s earned her rave reviews.
Body Update + check in for my SHRED & SHAPE CHALLENGE. ????????♀️ – You guys would know over the last few months I have been a lot more relaxed with my nutrition (not tracking) and not following any specific training program. I am a very goal driven person & love structure so I am using this challenge & our strong community behind it to motivate me for my 2020 kickstart! ???? In this together!! – Nutrition ???? ????I am going to Bali on Monday for a week so I will just be mindful of my food choices. Life happens – so for you girls on the challenge who may be travelling during it or have events on it’s about learning to adapt to your circumstanes – like I am. ????When I get back I will be straight back to tracking my calorie intake again and will be starting at 1850 calories. P155/F65/C160. – Training???????? ????Following the same split as the challenge. 3x lower body days, 2x upper body + 1-2x cardio sessions. Steps will be at 10K. – ????My sleep is a big issue for me right now! I have had such an active mind & so busy with work getting everything up and running for SAS…I have been sleeping less than 6 hours. My goal is to minimum hit 7 hours every night. Sleep is such big factor in getting results! ???? – ⚡️The challenge officially starts Monday! Final days to sign up & come join me for this!⚡️ – Link in my bio @laurensimpson
So far, the post has racked up over 11,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of her fans took to the shot to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others had no words and commented on the post with their choice of emoji. A few more commented on the photo to express their excitement for her new program.
“Absolute goals! Never been so excited for a Monday to come!,” one fan commented along with a series of heart and flame emoji.
“So thankfull for u and lsf community. I am so so so so excited!!!,” another social media user added.
“So ready to build muscle and smash some goals with you babe!! Starting 2020 the best way possible,” a third wrote.
