‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Explains Why She Was Really Upset Over The Food At Jackie Goldschneider’s Party

The women of the Real Housewives can argue over anything, including the food that is served at a child’s birthday party. That’s the most recent issue between Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jennifer admitting in a recent episode that she was surprised at the food Jackie served at her child’s birthday party after learning just how wealthy her frenemy was. According to Jennifer, Jackie should have served something other than pizza at the party and should have ordered some sort of tray for the adults that were attending. This caused Jennifer to call Jackie “stingy” to Margaret Josephs, and things only got worse during a girl’s trip to the Hamptons.

Now Jackie is revealing to on the RHONJ After Show why she got so upset about pizza being served at a child’s birthday party.

“You know what the problem was? I was on a no carb diet and all they had was pizza and I was f–king hungry. I was so pissed. And then she had some crudités and some sandwiches, but still nothing that I could eat,” Jennifer admitted.

Teresa Giudice then supported her friend by saying Jackie should have had some more “adult food” there.

“I’ve seen a lot of different birthday parties given through all different social classes, okay,” Jennifer also added. “And I’ve seen people who don’t have a pot to piss in, throw the nicest, cutest party for their child — not cause they’re shoving their lack of money down my throat — but because it’s their joy to give a nice party to their guests.”

Jennifer’s comments about Jackie have had her dubbed “tacky” by Margaret and Melissa Gorga alike. Jackie also added Jennifer’s comments only came after she realized how much money she had in the bank, and she was no longer known as the “poor friend.” The mother-of-four is still upset over the way Jennifer attacked the food at her child’s party, and for her incessant questioning about her wealth at the very tense Hamptons dinner.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jackie commented that she is the richest out of all the New Jersey Housewives, and explained her parents ‘ hard work and success is to thank for the money she has in the bank. The reunion for Season 10 was filmed Thursday and Andy Cohen promised the women delivered on all the drama of the season. There should be much more to come regarding financing a spread for a child’s birthday party as the women continue to go at it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.