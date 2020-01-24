Halle Berry Goes Topless, Slips Out Of Her White Dress In Steamy Instagram Post

Halle Berry is baring all on Instagram.

The actress took to the social media site to share a racy post on Friday, showing herself sitting away in a stairway as she slipped out of her dress. The 53-year-old appeared topless as the dress slipped down to her lower back, though was able to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity by facing away.

The picture was accompanied by an inspirational message from Halle, who takes to Instagram every Friday to share some workout tips and videos of herself staying in shape. In the caption, Halle said that many people focus on how they look in workout clothes instead of “how we feel in our skin,” which she said is what truly matters. The actress stressed how important it is to develop good posture, which she showed off in the topless photo.

The post was a huge hit, garnering tens of thousands of likes and all manner of supportive comments.

“You look gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Halle you are such a inspiration to all of us with your great words actions and all your beauty,” another added.

It’s a theme Halle has visited before. She took to Instagram to share a similar topless photo to kick off the new year, showing Halle faced away from the camera gazing out toward the ocean. Both shots appeared to go for the artistic touch rather than more racy and revealing, as many Instagram models do to gain attention.

Halle’s focus on uplifting messages — and especially on fitness– has earned her a major following, including more than 5.8 followers on Instagram. She also uses the platform to give fans some updates on her projects, including a number of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos as she was filming John Wick 3 and going through the rigorous training for her stunts. He Friday videos also give plenty of how-to tips to replicate her workouts, which often focus on using equipment and items available around the house to help those unable to make it to the gym.

There’s a lot of work that goes into looking that good. Halle’s personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, said in an interview with Us Weekly that she goes to the gym seven days a week to stay so fit. Thomas shared that Halle alternates between yoga, boxing, cardio, and weight training with a goal of getting in a great workout every time.

As the reactions from Halle’s follower show, the work seems to be paying off.