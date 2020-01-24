Mayim Bialik Shares Photo Of Kaley Cuoco: ‘2020 Starting Out Strong For Celebrity Sightings’

'The Big Bang Theory' stars had a mini reunion at a cafe.

Kaley Cuoco and one of her costars on The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik, had a chance encounter at a cafe.

On Friday, Mayim, 44, took to Instagram to share a photo of her run-in with Kaley, 34. Her snapshot was a black and white selfie that was taken inside of what appeared to be a small cafe. Mayim’s face was in the foreground. She had her hair pulled back, and she appeared to be going makeup-free. The actress had a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, and she was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Kaley was pictured in the background. She was sitting on the opposite side of the table behind Mayim. Kaley had her blond locks pulled up in a topknot, and she appeared to be wearing little or no makeup. She was rocking a baggy T-shirt emblazoned with the image of a woman sporting the classic pouf hairstyle famously favored by Marie Antoinette.

Kaley had a cup of her beloved coffee in her hands. She was holding the beverage up in front of her as she opened her mouth and raised her eyebrows in a mock surprise expression.

Kaley was accompanied by her younger sister, Brie Cuoco, 31. The actress, singer, and choreographer was sitting across from Kaley. Brie also had her brunette locks pulled up in a topknot. Like the other women, she was wearing minimal or no makeup, and she was dressed casually in a dark hooded sweat top. She had her right elbow resting on the back of her chair and her chin in her hand.

In the caption of her post, Mayim seemed to indicate that her encounter with Kaley and Brie wasn’t planned by joking that 2020 is “starting out strong for celebrity sightings.” She also thanked Brie for reminding her to lift her camera up above her chin to take the photo.

Mayim didn’t disclose the location of her selfie. However, it was likely at a cafe somewhere in Los Angeles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley recently revealed that she was leaving Rome after wrapping filming on her new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. This means that she’s now back home in Hollywood.

Kaley and Mayim said a sad farewell to The Big Bang Theory last year after appearing alongside each other on the popular series for a decade. The two played pals on the show, and many of Mayim’s 3.4 million Instagram followers were happy to see them hanging out again.

“So nice to see two together,” wrote one fan of the actresses’ real-life reunion.

“Must be good seeing each other, we all miss seeing you @missmayim and @kaleycuoco together weekly! And we’ll always miss those incredible flash mobs choreographed by @bricuoco,” read another response to Mayim’s post.

“Oh my TBBT heart rejoices! @kaleycuoco and @missmayim together again! What a lovely sight!” gushed a third admirer.

One of Mayim’s followers also asked her if she’s going to appear on Kaley’s IG TV morning show, A Cup of Cuoco. Mayim didn’t respond, so fans will just have to stayed tuned to see if she pops up on the next episode.