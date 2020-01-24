Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Cleavage In Lavender Lace Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom surprised her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a close-up snap that highlighted her beauty — and a tantalizing hint of cleavage. In the picture, Anna wore a delicate lavender lace top. The top featured a solid underlay topped with delicate white flowers, and a v-neck neckline that showcased Anna’s ample assets.

The picture was cropped just underneath the chest, so that Anna’s cleavage and shoulder were on display, and not much else. While the blond bombshell frequently flaunts her curves in all kinds of skintight ensembles, the focal point in her latest Instagram update was her beauty rather than her assets.

The stunner from Sweden wore her long blond locks loose in gentle waves that cascaded down her chest. Her hair was parted in the middle and framed her face perfectly. Anna kept her makeup neutral yet stunning. The beauty had a nude shade on her lips, and her lips were delicately parted as she posed for the shot. Her skin appeared flawless in the picture, and her bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes. Her eye makeup was done in neutral tones, and finished off with long lashes that added to her feminine charm.

Anna posed in front of a beige wall, and didn’t provide much context in the caption of the post, simply greeting her followers. Nonetheless, her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap and the post racked up over 23,200 likes within just one hour. The picture also received over 340 comments from her eager fans, who wanted to weigh in on the close-up shot.

Anna’s arms weren’t visible in the snap, so fans weren’t able to tell whether the picture was a selfie she took or if someone else took the shot from close by. The lavender hue looked stunning with her pale skin and blond hair, and she had an ethereal glow in the snap.

“Hello gorgeous Anna lovely photo of you,” one fan said.

“Anna you are just like an angel baby… you are absolutely gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” another follower said.

“You’re so pretty!!!” yet another fan exclaimed.

Anna is never afraid to flaunt her buxom curves in tight ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna stunned her fans by sharing a snap in which she rocked a tight tank top and black spandex shorts. The bombshell had her long blond locks up in a ponytail and appeared to be enjoying the fresh air outside while showing off her voluptuous physique.