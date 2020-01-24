Abby Dowse Flaunts Curves Wearing Just Her Undies In Bedroom Snap

Model Abby Dowse gave her Instagram followers plenty to get excited about with her latest share. The beauty uploaded a picture in which she modeled a skimpy pair of underwear.

The stunner’s undies were white and looked to be made of soft, comfortable fabric. The bra had a plunging neckline and left plenty of her voluptuous chest exposed. The panties were a bikini style with elastic straps that sat high on her hips. The revealing set did not cover up much, showing off most of her sun-kissed skin.

Abby was sitting on a bed dressed in white linens. A pile of pillows was stacked at the head of the bed. A peach a grey throw sat on the bed, and what looked to be a pink shirt was folded beside her. Prints of nature shots were on the walls.

The model was perched on the edge of the bed, leaning to the side just a bit as she rested on one hand. She looked ahead as she held her other hand in her hair, which was tossed over one shoulder. The pose put her slender waistline and toned thighs on display. Light shining from the side accentuated her her chiseled abs.

Abby wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, contoured cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with necklaces, dainty bracelets and large hoop earrings.

In the caption, she mentioned that the undies were from Lounge Underwear. She also told her followers to have a nice weekend.

Many of her fans wished her the same.

“Enjoy your weekend down under Abby. You bring great joy to this American male!” wrote one admirer.

“You just made a lousy day at work so much better,” a second fan said.

“White sure looks great on you especially against that beautiful tan of yours!!” commented a third follower.

“That’s it, you are absolutely perfect,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Abby definitely knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. Her Instagram page is filled with semi-nude shots that show her wearing just about everything imaginable. One of her more popular posts in recent days was a video in which she modeled a pair of lingerie that featured rhinestones.

When she is not modeling what she wears underneath her clothing, her fans can usually count on her showcasing her fit physique in a seriously sexy outfit, like the yellow dress she wore a couple of weeks ago.