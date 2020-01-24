Aussie Model Brittny Baylis Looks Stunning As She Enjoys A Vacay In Hollywood

Australian tattoo model Brittny Baylis recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans and followers with a very hot picture, one in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, the model could be rocking a stylish, green sleeveless crop top that she teamed with a white mini skirt, an ensemble that not only made her look stunning but also allowed her to show off her perfect figure. The low-cut top also provided fans with a glimpse of the model’s enviable cleavage, while the short skirt enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her tattooed legs.

The model wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an olive-beige foundation, a mocha shade of lipstick that she combined with a slick of gloss, heavily lined eyes, and defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. To keep it chic, Brittny opted for multiple silver bracelets in her left wrist. She, however, decided not to opt for any other accessories or jewelry.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. To strike a pose for the picture, the model stood against the backdrop of the iconic Hollywood Sign. She kept a hand on her waist and used her other hand to hold a strand of hair. She tilted her head, looked away from the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the model wrote that she was at the airport when she posted the snap, telling her fans that she is heading to L.A. This indicates that the picture was a throwback one.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 12,400 likes and just above a hundred comments in which fans and followers, per usual, showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Wow, I wish I could go with you to L.A.,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“OMG, I could look at your eyes all day long,” another one wrote.

“This is the best photo I’ve seen in years,” a third fan remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his admiration for the model by saying that he is in love with her.

“You are so beautiful and sexy. I really love you.”

Apart from Brittny’s fans and followers, many models also liked the snap, including Valerie Cossette and Michelle Wilson.