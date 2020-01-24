‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Why Having A Filmed Wedding Isn’t Easy

Stassi Schroeder opened up about the challenges on 'Give Them Lala... With Randall.'

Stassi Schroeder isn’t having the most enjoyable experience with wedding planning.

Months after Beau Clark proposed to her at a cemetery in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star joined her co-star, Lala Kent, and Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, on their new podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall on Wednesday, January 22, where she opened up about the many challenges she’s faced as planning continues for her late 2020 wedding in Rome, Italy.

“I hate it and I wish we never decided [to have a wedding 5,000 miles away] and I wish we were going to the courthouse,” she admitted.

According to Schroeder, the fact that her wedding will be filmed for an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules has added an extra layer of stress because every single place she and her co-stars intend to film, including the hotel, the wedding venue, the location of the rehearsal dinner, and any other restaurants they plan to visit, have to be film-approved a year in advance.

“And no one in Italy likes [television] apparently. No one wants to sign that Vanderpump Rules release. It’s a nightmare,” Schroeder explained, noting that she’s been turned down by more places than she can count.

Because of the ongoing stress of the situation, Schroeder said her fiancé, Clark, is no longer excited about the wedding and has considered telling Bravo that they are no longer willing to have their nuptials filmed.

Although Clark has had his moments when it comes to wanting to pull out of filming, Schroeder doesn’t appear to be considering any such thing and is looking forward to getting to watch her nuptials play out on camera. At that point, hopefully, all of the drama she and Clark went through will be worth it.

As for Kent and Emmett’s upcoming wedding, which is set to take place in April of this year in Newport Beach, California, the couple admitted to butting heads from time to time as they continue to put the final touches on the event. Emmett also said that he doesn’t understand how Schroeder is staying sane while planning a filmed wedding overseas.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clark explained to Hollywood Life that his sister was helping him and Schroeder translating some of the documents involved in the logistics of having a wedding on camera.

“I feel like we’re in limbo, but we’ve at least begun to start the first steps,” he said at the time.