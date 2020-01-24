Gabrielle Union Claims She Was ‘Thrown Under The Bus’ After Terry Crews’ Remarks About Her ‘AGT’ Exit

Gabrielle Union seemingly addresses the comments made by her former America’s Got Talent co-worker, Terry Crews.

Us Weekly reports that Union took to Twitter after Crews appeared on 3rd Hour of Today earlier this week. During his appearance, the actor said that the allegations of the show being “toxic” behind-the-scenes “wasn’t his experience.” Crews also said that, if Union had addressed the claims instead of an “unnamed source,” he may have shared his thoughts on the allegations sooner.

While she doesn’t call out Crews in her tweet, Union expressed her frustrations with her 4.2 million Twitter followers. The Bring It On actress responded to a fan that was applauding her for continuing to stand for her beliefs and said that she will continue to do so despite having naysayers.

“Truth-telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth,” Union shared online.

The actress also shared in another tweet that debunks Crews’ remarks on Thursday, January 23. The White Chicks actor shared on TODAY that AGT had a “diverse” cast of competitors during its previous season. Crews further praised the set, and said it was the “most diverse” he had been a part of in the two decades he has worked in the entertainment industry.

“Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES,” Union tweeted. “Like, legit… where the h–l is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?”

Both Union and Julianne Hough were let go from America’s Got Talent after being on the judge’s panel for one season. Following the network’s decision not to renew their contracts, reports surfaced that Union had several complaints about what was happening when the cameras weren’t rolling. The Bad Boys II actress reportedly tried to convince the show’s staffers to report an alleged racist joke made on set by Jay Leno. Union was also allegedly criticized for her hair being “too black” and changing it too often during the season.

Union received support from several of her friends and loved ones upon her firing from AGT. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, shared on social media back in November 2019 that, for many Union was the reason they watched the NBC talent show. Wade also wrote about how proud he was of his wife for standing up for the inequality she allegedly witnessed.

Crews has yet to respond to Union’s tweets.