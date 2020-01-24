Lindsey Graham Says He Will Oppose Subpoena Of Hunter Biden

South Carolina Sen. and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham says he will oppose a subpoena of Hunter Biden if a majority of his colleagues agree to see additional documents and hear from additional witnesses next week, The Hill reported. The move marks another in a long battle between Republicans and Democrats clashing over the direction of the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

“To my Republican friends, you may be upset about what happened in Ukraine with the Bidens, but this is not the venue to litigate that,” he said.

Graham continued to say he is not aware that there are three Republican Senators who would vote along with him.

“I need some Republicans who would say, as much as I want to know more about Burisma and the Bidens, this is not the venue. I’ve got to find four.”

Graham also revealed he believes that Biden is not the most optimal witness to call. Instead, he suggested that it would be more beneficial to hear from former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who investigated Trump from May 2017 to March 2019.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is among one of the many Republicans who have threatened to weaponize witnesses in the impeachment trial. Paul previously said he was open to hearing from witnesses like the Bidens, who he believes are undoubtedly corrupt.

“The president gets to call anybody he thinks would be good for his defense, the prosecution can call who they want, but I don’t think we should selectively call witnesses that don’t like the president,” Paul said of the possibility of Republicans calling witnesses.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Danielle Allen, a political theorist at Harvard University, wrote that Biden should testify before the Senate not because there is any merit to the allegations against him but as a “service to the country.” She suggested that such testimony would reveal that the alleged conspiracy theories Trump has spread about Biden are meritless, claiming that the only way to break free from the current “conspiracy theorist” worldview she believes the United States is trapped in is by facing it head-on.

Trump and his allies continue to spread theories that suggest Biden was engaged in corruption during his time as a paid board member of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. Although Graham said he supports an investigation into Biden’s dealings in the country — which took place when his father was vice president — he said that the impeachment trial is not the right venue.