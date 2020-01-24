Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Goes Topless In A Bathtub For Sultry New Snap

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez is once again going topless on Instagram, and fans are positively raving about her most recent upload.

On Friday, the 33-year-old stunner treated her 12.7 million followers to a provocative update, wherein she posed topless in bathtub. The busty model was not afraid to get dripping wet for the steamy update. Snapped sitting down in the tub, Daniella flaunted her bodacious bosom, censoring her buxom curves in a coquettish pose that saw her raising up her hands to her face and delicately clasping them together. The model rested her cheek on the back of her hand, looking directly into the camera with a coy smile and a serene expression on her beautiful face. Her forearms were tightly pressed against her shapely chest, framing her incredible cleavage and calling more attention to her exposed bust.

Daniella showed more than her busty assets in the risqué snap. The gorgeous blonde also showed off her insanely toned midriff, flashing her washboard abs. Likewise, her sculpted shoulders were also showcased, as were her slender arms. The Chilean babe even teased a glimpse of her round hip, showing plenty of curves in the skin-baring photo.

The sizzling Playboy model was not completely nude in the tub. She appeared to be wearing what looked like bubblegum-pink bottoms — a thick fuzzy side strap, one presumably belonging to a cheeky bikini, was visible in the shot. A white piece of cloth draped over the minuscule item and was most likely part of the blonde’s top, which was still lingered around her waistline. Shiny water drops clung to her supple skin, making it glisten in the light. A red flower floated in the water at her back, further luring the gaze to her curvy hip.

Daniella sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. The Instagram hottie rocked a natural-looking glam that included a subtle eyeliner and a matte pink lipstick. Her golden tresses fell over her shoulders in an unruly fashion, framing her generous decolletage area. The model debuted a new hairstyle, showing off her playful fringe bangs. Her seductive pose allowed also her to showcase her long nails, which featured a flawless flat-stiletto manicure and were painted in a pale-pink color.

The tantalizing pic sent her fans into a frenzy, garnering 1,200-plus likes in less than one minute of being uploaded onto the platform. The photo racked up 3,300 likes in the first two minutes of going live and went on to amass more than 60,000 likes and 716 comments in the space of two hours.

“Natural Beauty,” one person said of the look, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Babe invite me next time,” quipped a second follower.

“Would enjoy washing your back!” offered a third Instagrammer, ending their post with a star-struck emoji.

Among the people who commented on the steamy photo was Maxim hottie Bri Teresi.

“So stunning,” gushed the Guess girl, followed by a growing-heart emoji and three sparkles emoji.