Terry Crews Shares His Thoughts On ‘AGT’ Workplace Controversy, Says ‘It Wasn’t My Experience’

Terry Crews has decided to speak on the work environment during America’s Got Talent that reportedly led to Gabrielle Union’s exit from the show.

The actor and AGT host spoke with 3rd Hour of TODAY regarding the controversy surrounding the NBC show. According to Yahoo!, Crews shared his views on Union being let go from the show after one season. The Being Mary Jane star was allegedly fired from the televised talent show after deciding to sound off on issues pertaining to the insensitivities of women and people of color on set.

Crews told hosts Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin that the concerns Union had on set didn’t match his. He also confirmed that, since joining the AGT team last year, he hasn’t experienced any of the “toxic environment” that Union reportedly spoke of during her time on the show.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent,‘ in fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The Top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white, it was everything in the gamut,” Crews said.

Crews continued to say that the topics in question haven’t been confirmed by anyone who has moved forward with the allegations. The Everybody Hates Chris alum said that the allegations have been made by an “unnamed source,” as Union has never released an official statement about what she experienced on the show. He also said that, due to that fact, his wife advised him not to speak out against the alleged workplace issues.

The allegations against Union by Crews are reportedly not entirely true. While Union didn’t release an official statement, she did share back in December 2019 a word of advice for black women in the workplace, specifically. She advised them to not be simply content with their job, and to not “allow them to call you angry” when they do stand up, referring to their supervisors. She also said that, while the person standing up could lose their job, they should speak up anyway. Union was reportedly referencing her AGT experience on the panel.

Since the allegations, NBCUniversal has reportedly done a third-party investigation. The company is looking into accounts of raciial insensitivity, a “hostile” environment for the women employed on the show and labor code violations, including longtime judge Simon Cowell being accused of smoking in his dressing room.

Although Crews wasn’t supportive of Union after her firing, the actress did receive many words of encouragement from women in the entertainment industry. Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo took to Twitter after the controversy to criticize studios for their treatment of their female employees.