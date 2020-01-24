Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot In Two-Piece Sequined Dress

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland kicked off the weekend with a social media share that got her 2.5 million followers to talking. The beauty updated her Instagram account with a collection of photos that showed her looking smoking hot in a two-piece sequined dress.

The stunner’s dress had a bandeau-style top that showed off plenty of her voluptuous chest and taut abs. While the top was plenty revealing, the skirt was even more so with a wide opening on the right side that exposed her leg and part of her bare hip.

Hilde was standing on a deck, and a section of a neighborhood visible in the background. The sun sat low in the sky behind her, creating a golden glow in the snaps, giving them an almost dreamy vibe.

The post was a group of four photos, with most of them capturing her from a slight side angle. One snap showed the model standing with with one leg forward while resting her arm on the deck railing. Her bare thigh was visible through the open section of the dress. She held one hand up to her face as she looked down.

Another image showed the beauty as she looked toward the sky, giving her followers a nice view of her chest and her slender waistline. The fabric of the dress hugged her backside, calling attention to her perky booty.

In another photo, Hilde played with a section of her hair while looking down. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the warm light.

One snap captured the beauty from behind, showing off her hourglass figure. Her bare skin looked smooth as silk as the sequins on her dress sparkled.

Hilde wore her hair up in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. A bright red scarf in her hair added a pop of color. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and hoop earrings.

The post was a hit, garnering over 35,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Hilde’s fans were taken by how sexy she looked in the glamorous outfit.

“One of the best I’ve seen of you girl! Flawless!” one fan wrote.

“Such a gorgeous angel standing there,” said a second admirer.

“Every photo of yours is magic,” commented a third follower.

“You look like a goddess,” a fourth admirer said.

Hilde definitely knows how to work the camera, and it seems to love her. Earlier this month, she rocked a strappy bikini that was covered in rhinestones.