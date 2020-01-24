Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Lunges In White Sports Bra and Red Shorts In New Video Series

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines tackled lunges in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and her fans are loving it. In the clips, the Australian mother-of-one taught her 12.1 million followers some lunge variations while dressed in a white sports bra and loose-fitting red shorts with all-white sneakers.

“There are so many different ways to do a lunge,” she said in the first video of the series. “So, today I’m going to show you five different ways to do a lunge. Find which one you like best and incorporate it into your workout.”

In the next video, she demonstrated the static lunge and held on to a chair to maintain her balance. In the second, she did a set of reverse lunges with required her to kick one leg back before she bent both knees. The rebound lunge came next which combined the reverse lunge with the standard version of the exercise. Then she did a set of lateral lunges, a move that involved shifting her weight to one side, before moving on to curtsy lunges.

In the caption, Kayla disclosed that she used lunges to rebuild her lower body strength and balance after she had her baby.

She also offered some additional tips for maintaining perfect form for the exercise, instructing that the back knee should be aligned directly below the hip and that the torso should be upright during the lunge. ⁣⁣She also recommended the use of the chair for anyone who struggles with their balance.

The post has attracted over 20,000 likes since it was uploaded and close to 200 people have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the video.

“Thanks for these variations,” one fan wrote. “This will help me during my workouts”

A fourth commenter also said that the videos had encouraged them to try working out again despite previous negative experiences.

“This absolutely great, thank you. When I first started the gym nobody told me about using the chair to supporting your balance and strength, instead, I was thrown in and lost my balance,” they wrote. “Thank you for all this advice, I feel I could do it now without struggling.”

In the caption, Kayla asked her fans which variations of another exercise she should do next. One person suggested planks, while another wanted Romanian deadlift variations and a third requested pistol squats. But fans will just have to wait and see which new exercise Kayla shows variations for next.