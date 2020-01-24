Miami Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Curvaceous Body In New Instagram Photo

Latina hottie Yaslen Clemente shared a sexy new update to her Instagram account on Friday — and her 1.3 million followers are loving it. The model took to the popular photo-sharing site to post a sultry snapshot of herself in a racy lingerie set that showcased her killer physique.

The photo showed the 22-year-old model lying on her back in an all-white bed in front of a large window that was blurry at the backdrop. The fitness model stripped down to a bra-and-panty combo for the sultry shot. She looked stunning and sexy in black-and-white lingerie from Lounge Underwear — a favorite among Instagram influencers. The sexy ensemble featured a basic cotton set that highlighted Yaslen’s hourglass figure in all the right ways.

Yaslen’s look consisted of a sexy triangle-style bralette that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous breasts. The skin-baring number nearly resembled a bikini top and has a low neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, and had a thick logo band wrapped around the top of her rib cage, accentuating her trim torso.

Yaslen wore matching bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The undergarment was of a thong style and had a high-cut design that provided as little coverage as possible, though the provocative display hardly seemed to be a problem with her fans. Her curvy hips and toned thighs were also on display, while the same logo waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat stomach and rock-hard abs.

The latest share on the model’s social media feed was a huge hit with her fans. The photo racked up over 31,000 likes and almost 400 comments in just three hours since going live to Instagram. Many of her admirers have already flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazzzinnnggg,” a fellow influencer commented.

“Good morning, darling! Happy Friday,” one fan wrote, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so sexy and beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hi princess, you’re a cannon,” a fourth admirer added.

Just a day ago, the Miami native added another sultry update on her feed. In it, she was seen rocking a white-and-orange bikini that featured a triangle-style top that was covered with silver studs, which showcased her abundant cleavage. Yaslen paired the top with all-white bikini bottoms that hugged her curves. As of late the previous share garnered over 58,000 likes and over 740 comments.