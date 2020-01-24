Donald Trump ‘Take Her Out’ Tape May Mean Another Possible Impeachment Witness Has Flipped Against Him

The shocking tape also appears to prove that Trump's claim that he does not know Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is a lie.

On Friday morning, ABC News reported that its journalists had listened to an audio recording of “an intimate April 30, 2018, dinner” at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.. Attending that dinner, ABC News reported, were Donald Trump, and other guests including both Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the two indicted associates of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he does not know either Parnas or Fruman. But the existence of the newly revealed recording, if it is authentic, would appear to directly contradict Trump’s denials. The recording could also show that Fruman is now cooperating with investigators to provide evidence against Trump, according to legal experts.

The recording captures a conversation between Parnas and Trump, in which the Giuliani associate tells Trump that United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch had spoken derisively of him.

“We gotta get rid of the ambassador,” Parnas is heard telling Trump on the tape, per ABC News. He then goes on to claim that Yovanovitch was “walking around” telling others about Trump, “Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.”

On the recording, an enraged Trump is then heard telling a person at the dinner to “get rid” of Yovanovitch. Whether Trump was directing the order at Parnas or another person at the dinner remains unclear.

“I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out,” the voice identified as Trump is heard to say on the recording, as quoted by ABC News “Do it.”

Indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

But the tape may also have additional legal significance for Trump. While Parnas has openly cooperated with prosecutors and with Congress in its investigation of Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine — the pressure campaign that led to his impeachment — Fruman has remained silent. But the ABC News report says that the audio recording was made secretly by Fruman at the dinner.

According to Politico national security reporter Natasha Bertrand, posting via Twitter, Fruman was previously believed to have entered a “joint defense agreement” with Giuliani. But it is now “unclear if that’s still the case,” according to Bertrand.

If Fruman has dropped out of that agreement, it could indicate that he, like Parnas, has now flipped on Trump and is prepared to provide evidence against him.

“Unless it was somehow in Parnas’ cache of materials, this could imply Fruman is also cooperating,” former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, now a legal analyst for cable network MSNBC, said in a Twitter post.

Parnas has turned over thousands of text messages and other evidence to Congress, and has also given a series of television interviews in which he has detailed what he claims was his role in the pressure campaign. The campaign was allegedly aimed at forcing Ukraine to stage a politically-motivated investigation of Democratic 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden.

The Giuliani associate, in one such interview, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that Trump “knew exactly what was going on” in the Ukraine pressure campaign.