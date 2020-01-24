Wendy Williams Speaks On Finalizing Her Divorce From Kevin Hunter: ‘A Door Is Closed’

Wendy Williams recently dished on what life will be like now that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

The Daytime talk show host appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and discussed her feelings on being divorced from Hunter after 21 years of marriage. According to Us Weekly, Williams shared how she was ready to move on after going through the legal proceedings of her divorce for the past nine months. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter back in April 2019.

“A door has closed. An old life,” Williams shared with Fallon. “The new chapter has been so lovely.”

Fallon then asked Williams if the separation and ultimate divorce led to Williams living in New York City currently. During their marriage, the couple lived in New Jersey for several years and shared a home in Livingston. Since their split, Williams reportedly hasn’t been back to their home. The author was happy that Fallon wasn’t afraid to ask her about her move, and confirmed that she is still living on her own in New York.

“Thank you for asking that. Thank you because people tiptoe around that. I don’t feel like I’m intimidating, but people are so scared, but you and I have known each other for a long time,” Williams told Fallon. “I’m not mad. It was 25 years I don’t regret, but, you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives, and I have to tell you something. I now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city.”

Williams also dished on her dating life since being a single woman. The mother of one has shared on her show that she has dated several men since filing for divorce. She has also been spotted having several outings with men like her show’s DJ, DJ Boof. Williams said, however, that while she is having a good time dating, her career is her priority. She also admitted that dating takes a “certain amount of dedication,” especially since she is in the public eye.

Williams and Hunter were married in 1997, three years after meeting at an ice skating rink. The two share one son together- Kevin Hunter, Jr., 19. Although there were several rumors that Hunter had cheated on Williams in the past, the couple’s marriage reportedly ended after he was rumored to have gotten his mistress, Sharina Hudson, pregnant. Hunter and Hudson were reportedly together for several years while he was still married to Williams.