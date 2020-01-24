Kathie Lee Gifford Shows Off Killer Fashion Sense In Tight Jeans & Chic Brown Boots

Kathie Lee Gifford looks nothing short of flawless in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the former Today Show host on social media know, Gifford recently left her post at the hit show to pursue other things in Nashville however that has not stopped the beauty from returning from time to time to visit her old stomping grounds. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, Gifford stunned on the set of the hit morning show.

In the gorgeous new shot, the mother of two stood on stage with two fellow musicians. Gifford was all smiles for the occasion, showing off her keen fashion sense in a chic outfit. In addition to a pair of tight denim jeans, the beauty rocked a tight white t-shirt tucked into her pants. The stunner paired the look with a brown leather belt and a pair of brown boots with pretty high heels. She also added a pop of color to the outfit with a yellow scarf.

The 66-year-old wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Her two pals also looked dressed to impress with both of them rocking black combat boots and black and white sweaters. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned Gifford a ton of attention from fans already.

So far, the stunning shot has earned her over 5,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others expressed their excitement that she returned to the show. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section of emoji instead of words.

“It makes me happy to see you happy, Kathie. Even though there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss you on my tv! I pray for you always. And may God bless you with more happiness, love and laughter in your life, and for success in your future projects,” one fan commented.

“You look stunning!,” a second fan added.

“You look amazing and you are Rocking Nashville girl,” one more wrote in addition to a red lip emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Gifford shared another behind-the-scenes shot from her appearance on the show, that time in a dressing room photo. Im the caption of the image, she told her fans that she can’t wait to see them on the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours of the show. It comes as no surprise that the shot earned her a ton of attention from fans.