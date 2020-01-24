Mama June Shannon’s Family Reportedly Questions Sincerity Of Her Latest Social Media Outreach

Reality television star “Mama June” Shannon shared a post on social media this week that was seemingly intended to be an olive branch of sorts signaling a desire to smooth things over with her estranged family members. However, a new report suggests that June’s family is somewhat skeptical that her intentions with this post were on the up-and-up.

June’s recent Instagram post, her first in months, indicated that she is not in touch with her daughters at this point. However, the From Not to Hot star said, she is hoping that will change and she suggested that she’s in a place where she is going to try to get her life back on track.

While Mama June’s post garnered a lot of likes and comments from fans, it doesn’t appear that any of her daughters posted public comments. According to TMZ, there might be a reason for that.

An insider told the outlet that Mama June’s family suspects this new Instagram post is more about setting up a renewed source of income than about repairing her relationship with her family. Apparently, they believe that June is aiming to start making money via advertisements and promotions like many social media influencers do these days.

The idea that Mama June is feeling pretty desperate for cash wouldn’t shock many people. Numerous reports over the past year or so have signaled that the reality television star and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, are navigating some tough times. She sold all of her belongings and her home, the two are facing legal charges, and they recently allegedly trashed a hotel room.

While Mama June posted these positive sentiments publicly, insiders claim that she has only reached out to her extended family one time recently. It seems that someone in the family had a heart attack and she did reach out to check on that person. However, she apparently pulled away again when her daughters pushed for information on where she is and how she’s doing.

For months now, sources have said that the family stance is that they want June to get help and they believe that she needs to break away from Geno to make things work. In the meantime, they are said to live in fear that she may not make it through this tough period in her life.

So far, it doesn’t appear that June’s kids have commented via social media about their mom’s Instagram post. Alana, June’s teen daughter who first appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras and then was at the center of the family’s show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, recently noted via her Instagram page that things aren’t easy.

The post that Alana shared came earlier this month and showed a smiling teen. She is said to be doing well, living with her older sister Lauryn, whom fans know as “Pumpkin.”

Is Mama June legitimately hoping to straighten out her life and reconnect with her loved ones, or is this all a ploy to lure in fans and make some money? Fans will be quite curious to see how she proceeds and seem to be rooting for her to turn things around.