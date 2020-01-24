Daisy Keech Holds Sandy Chest While Topless At The Beach

Daisy Keech has been on a roll on Instagram lately as she shares new photos from the beach. Today was no different, as she posted a photo of herself holding her sandy chest.

The blonde was seen going topless for the occasion. She faced her body straight-on for the camera. It looked like she’d been enjoying the beach already, as her figure was covered in specks of sand. Daisy crossed her arms and held her chest, effectively censoring her figure for social media. Her cleavage was still on display, however.

Meanwhile, the stunner gazed into the distance to her left. Her hair looked a little disheveled, with pieces of her curly hair framing her face. Daisy had a sultry and longing expression on her face as she pursed her lips slightly. Her makeup included pink lipstick, heavy mascara, and dark eyeshadow. The sand could be further spotted on her hair and cheeks.

Daisy also wore eye-catching accessories. For starters, she sported a three-tiered necklace. It was gold with sparkling, small stud charms. These were of varying lengths. Plus, she wore gold rings on both of her pointer fingers. She managed to add a pop of color with her light blue French manicure.

Although the skies looked cloudy, sunlight lit up the side of the model’s hair.

Behind her was a stretch of beach, with the ocean visible to the right side of the frame. There was also a small cliff directly behind her. However, the entire background was very out-of-focus.

It’s also worth noting that she tagged the photographer in the shot. His name is Brendan Forbes, and his Instagram feed is filled with results of his photoshoots with female models.

The beauty’s many fans headed to the comments section to send their love.

“Sexiest woman on Insta!!!” declared a supporter.

“This is really beautiful,” observed an admirer.

“You got a little bit of sand on you,” joked a follower.

“Honey, your soul is beyond explantation,” expressed a fourth social media user.

In addition, Daisy posted another picture a day ago where she posed in the sand. This time, she was spotted in a white string bikini. The top featured an extra strap on her waist that accentuated her midriff. The model accessorized with a peach-colored bandana. It featured graphics of rabbits. She posed on a small hill and propped herself up with her arms. Meanwhile, she bent her knees while curving her back. Ocean waters added vibrant color to the shot.