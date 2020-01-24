WWE News: Current NXT Champion Says He Wants To Face Brock Lesnar

If these two champions had a match, it would be absolutely brutal.

On Sunday, numerous superstars from WWE will hop into the ring and look to be the last one standing in the Royal Rumble. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has already chosen to enter the match first, but he’ll have to make it through 29 others to win the whole thing. Now, current NXT UK Champion WALTER has spoken out and said that he is ready to face Lesnar and will even enter the match at number two.

Usually, the Royal Rumble is a random drawing for when superstars enter the match, but there are those who can sometimes pick their spot. Lesnar wasn’t even expected to be in the men’s battle royal this year, but he chose jump in and take the most difficult position.

It’s going to be interesting to see who will enter the ring second and be the first to face off with Lesnar, but NXT UK Champion WALTER wouldn’t mind doing it. While speaking with Mirror Sports, WALTER even said he’s ready to take the next most difficult spot in the Royal Rumble.

“I will go in second, I don’t care.”

So far, there have been no official entrants from NXT or NXT UK in the Royal Rumble, but the brands are expected to be represented on Sunday.

WWE

Saturday evening will be the time for NXT and NXT UK to shine as they face off against one another at Worlds Collide. Still, WALTER has a lot of respect for Brock Lesnar and believes he could hold his own with him in the ring while also being honored to be there.

“I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now. The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing… perfect.”

WALTER loves how everyone hates Brock Lesnar, but he knows that they act that way because “they’re just jealous that they are not as smart as him.” He’d love to have a chance to wrestle Lesnar as he’s also one of his favorites.

As the WWE United Kingdom (NXT UK) Champion, he has already developed a huge name for himself in the company. Known as one of the hardest hitters in the entire promotion, it would be a sight to see for fans if WALTER faced off against Brock Lesnar. Anything is possible to happen, but a match between them on separate brands would prove difficult. This Sunday at the Royal Rumble, anything could happen and that includes two behemoths coming face-to-face.