Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Not Trying’ To Get Pregnant Despite Recent Instagram Comment

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly not interested in having more babies any time soon.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned heads on Wednesday, January 22 after she posted a photo on her Instagram page. She reportedly appeared to be pregnant in the photo, which left several of her followers to ask if she was, in fact, considering having another child. Kardashian reportedly replied to the fan and said she “wishes” she was currently expecting another baby.

According to Hollywood Life, the comment from Kardashian was simply a joke. Kardashian, who currently has three children with her ex Scott Disick- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4, isn’t planning to have more children any time soon. The outlet reports that the reality star’s remark was simply a joke and not something she would actually like to see in the future.

“Kourtney was joking about wanting to be pregnant. She was just trying to respond to a commenter’s trolling,” a source confirmed. “She isn’t trying right now to have another baby.

The source did admit that the idea of having more children is something that has come up in the past. They said that the topic has come up as her current children are growing up and becoming more of themselves.

“It has been a conversation she’s had with herself ever since Reign has gotten older,” the insider admits, noting that Kourtney’s always tussled with the idea of having more kids. “It would maybe be possible if she found the right guy and they had those conversations. She’s in a never say never mood when it comes to all of that.”

When Kardashian made her comment, the conversation of who exactly would be the father of her future baby came about. The Poosh founder has been seen with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima over the past few months. The former couple is said to be back on, and have been traveling together throughout their reunion. However, Kardashian is reportedly not planning to have a child with the 26-year-old former model. While she is reported “not disregarding” the fact that they could have a child together in the future, it isn’t something she is currently interested in.

If she does decide to have more children in the future, Kardashian could be going a more scientific route. The E! star has shared on Keeping Up that she has frozen some of her eggs. She revealed in November 2018 that she was receiving shots in her lower belly area as a way to freeze her eggs.