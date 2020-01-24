‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Stuns In Sheer Lingerie In Cheeky New Photo

Kindly Myers is dropping jaws in yet another sexy social media share. As fans who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off limits for the smokeshow and she regularly shows off her figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include everything from bikinis to lingerie and nearly nude shots as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, the beauty sizzled in another revealing ensemble.

For the gorgeous new photo op, Myers struck a pose against a wall that had a colorful painting. The model posed in profile, leaning her back against the wall and looking off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The blond beauty wore her long locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Her killer body was also on display in a sexy little outfit.

While clad in a sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, the stunner’s toned and tanned abs took center stage in the shot. Under the revealing outfit, she sported a lacy black bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. In the photo, Myers also flaunted her killer legs and her pert derriere as well. In the caption, she told her fans to not let people know too much about her.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned Myers a ton of attention so far, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a number that continues to grow. Many of the bombshell’s fans commented on the photo to rave over her gorgeous figure while countless others were left speechless, chiming in with emoji instead. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans.

“Sexy as always,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Hey baby I love you darling. You are the most beautiful creature in the world,” another raved along with a series of red heart emoji.

“Good Morning Beautiful,” a third fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers stunned in another stunning outfit that was shared on her popular page. In the shot, the blond bombshell faced her backside toward the camera, rocking a tiny black bikini that had thong bottoms and a little top that draped perfectly off her shoulders. She completed the look with the Playboy bunny logo on her hip and looked drop-dead gorgeous.