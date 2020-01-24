‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Explains Why Jax Taylor Blocked Her

Kristen Doute got blocked by her co-star last summer.

Why did Jax Taylor block Kristen Doute last summer during production on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules?

During an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week, Doute opened up about the moments leading up to Taylor’s social media block, insisting that despite her co-star’s decision, she didn’t actually do anything to him. Instead, she called out Taylor for something he did.

“I didn’t do anything. That was Jax doing something wrong, me calling Jax out for doing something wrong, and then Jax wanting to like have the upper hand. So, he blocked me, Tom, Ariana,” Doute explained, adding that fans will see the drama play out between them during later episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

According to Doute, Taylor didn’t just block her, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix on social media. He also uninvited a bunch of cast members from a pool party, likely one he and wife Brittany Cartwright were throwing at their new home in The Valley. As for why he did so, Doute claimed her co-star was simply upset about getting called out in the way he did.

“Because he got called out for being wrong. ‘Cause that’s Jax’s MO,” she shared.

Although Taylor and Doute went through a number of challenging moments on the Bravo show during filming last year, they currently appear to be on good terms with one another as Doute remains estranged from their co-stars, including her former best friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

As fans may have seen earlier this week, via YouTube, Taylor opened up about Doute’s drama with Schroeder and Maloney during an interview with Access Hollywood, which also included his wife. At the time, Taylor explained to the host of the show that while Cartwright had high hopes for a reconciliation between them, he didn’t believe they could move on from the drama of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

“I’m a realist,” Taylor explained, per The Inquisitr, adding that the drama between the ladies was the “final straw.”

According to Taylor, the women have endured many falling outs over the past several years and after going through all of those challenges and growing up, he doesn’t think Schroeder and Maloney truly want to continue on with their relationships with Doute. As he explained, maintaining the friendships has been a constant battle for both Schroeder and Maloney and he no longer believes they feel their relationships with Doute are worth their time and energy.