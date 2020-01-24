Brazilian Model Alana Camposs Tugs At Her Green Bathing Suit: ‘Just Because I Felt Like It’

Alana Camposs tugged at her revealing bathing suit for her most recent Instagram photo. The Brazilian model wowed fans with the shot on Friday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Alana sported a plunging green bathing suit as she posed on the beach. The brunette bombshell flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, curvy hips, and lean legs in the picture as she tugged at the high-cut hip of the one-piece and gave a sultry stare into the camera while leaning on a green and white boat.

Alana wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in flirty waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She accessorized her look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and a natural makeup look.

The model’s application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a fresh face. She wore a glowing highlighter on her forehead, nose, and cheeks, and a subtle hint of blush while rocking a nude lip.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky, ocean view, and a white sand beach can be all be seen. Meanwhile, Alana told her fans in the caption that the snap for just because she felt like taking the picture, and wished them all a happy weekend.

Of course, many of Alana’s 612,000-plus followers immediately began to show their love and support for the photo, which gained nearly 3,000 likes and more than 25 comments in the first 25 minutes after it was published to the platform.

“Ok time for me to step my game up,” one of Alana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“My favorite color, and you look spectacular in it! Hope your weekend is as wonderful as you are!” another adoring fan added.

“What a suit! What a bod,” a third social media user gushed.

“WOW you are looking absolutely amazing! That bathing suit is to die for, and the color looks great on you!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alana is known for getting the pulses of her followers racing in sexy swimwear looks.

Back in September, she rocked a royal blue bikini that flaunted her rock hard abs and flawless figure while she climbed some stone steps next to a stunning ocean scene in Nusa Penida. In the caption, the model gushed over the beauty of the location.

The racy snap was also beloved by Alana Camposs’ fans. To date, it has raked in more than 7,400 likes and over 180 comments for the Instagram hottie.