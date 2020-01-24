Pentagon Now Says 34 U.S. Soldiers Suffered Traumatic Brain Injury In Iran Attack, ‘CNN’ Reports, Up From 11

After first claiming zero U.S. casualties in the January 8 attack, then raising the number to 11, the Pentagon has once again increased the casualty estimate.

When Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at United States troops stationed at military bases on Iraq on November 8, initial reports claimed that not a single U.S. soldier had been injured in the assault. In fact, Donald Trump on that same evening posted a tweet declaring “All is Well!” and “So far, so good!” But about one week later, the estimate of casualties rose sharply — and on Friday even that revised estimate more than tripled.

On January 16, Pentagon sources revealed that 11 U.S. service members had been transported out of Iraq to hospitals in Germany and Kuwait, where they were treated for traumatic brain injuries, or “concussion symptoms,” as reported in a statement issued by the Defense Department at the time.

But on Thursday of this week, the estimate of 11 U.S. casualties was called into doubt, when Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a press conference at a Naval air base in Florida said that “I don’t know those numbers.”

One day later, according to a CNN report, the Pentagon acknowledged that not just 11, but 34 U.S. soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries in the January 8 Iranian missile strikes.

Of those service members, 17 have since been treated and returned to duty in Iraq. Of those 17, all but one were treated for their injuries locally, without being transferred to facilities outside of Iraq, according to CNN.

According to an Associated Press report, however, nine of the injured soldiers remain in Germany, where they continue to be treated for their brain injuries, 16 days after the attack.

Eight more service members have been transported from Germany to the United States for further treatment or observation, according to the AP. Additionally, one soldier was transported to a medical facility in Kuwait — Iraq’s direct neighbor to the southeast — but that service member has since been returned to duty in Iraq.

When asked about the casualty reports earlier this week, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump downplayed the significance of traumatic brain injuries. Instead, Trump said that he heard the soldiers suffered from “headaches,” according to the AP report.

Trump added that he did not consider traumatic brain injuries to be as serious as other forms of combat injury, such as losing an arm or a leg.

The Centers For Disease Control, however, describes traumatic brain injury (TBI) as “a major cause of death and disability in the United States.” According to the CDC statistics, in 2014 alone, an average of 155 Americans died from traumatic brain injury every day, or from injuries that included TBI.

Symptoms, which sometimes pass quickly but can also last a lifetime, include cognitive and memory impairments, as well as impairments to vision, hearing, and other functions. TBI can also lead to serious emotional difficulties and even personality changes, according to the CDC.