WWE News: Triple H Reveals Why Big ‘WrestleMania’ Match Against The Rock Was Scrapped

It's a match that fans would have loved, bu Triple H reveals that it just couldn't happen.

As a new breed of superstars is taking over the world of WWE, there is still room for legends to come in and cement their places in history. Over the years, Triple H and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson waged numerous wars against one another, but there was almost a time that it happened once more. Triple H has now revealed that another WrestleMania match almost happened between the two of them, but it ended up being scrapped.

Longtime WWE fans can’t help but remember the battles that Triple H and The Rock had against one another. Whether as singles wrestlers or parts of D-Generation X and the Nation of Domination, their feuds will go down as some of the best in professional wrestling history.

Since leaving WWE, Dwayne Johnson has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in all of Hollywood. He has never said that he’s officially retired from in-ring competition, but it’s difficult for him to make it back for matches or even segments and shows.

But, he almost came back for one huge match.

While speaking with All Things Wrestling (via YouTube), Triple H revealed that he almost had a huge match against The Rock at WrestleMania. As a matter of fact, it came so close to happening that they taped an angle for it, but the busy Hollywood schedule of Johnson caused it to be scrapped.

WWE

In the past, rumors of The Rock returning for a match started circulating, but outside factors kept it from happening. Not only is he busy, but movie studios do not want to risk him getting injured and putting a halt to production of their film.

Triple H said that they started to build toward a WrestleMania match about a year in advance, but things just for in the way.

“Rock and I talked about it to the point where we did the backstage promo. Let’s throw out a scene out there and see what happens…it blew up. So, we talked about it some more. Then, scheduling just got in the way. “At that point, we were over a year away from that WrestleMania. It wasn’t until, maybe four months of the following year, we got to that, and Rock goes, ‘It’s just not going to work. I just can’t. All of my stuff. My movies and everything has changed. I just can’t make it work anymore.'”

Triple H went on to say that he would have truly loved for the match against The Rock to happen at WrestleMania, but it wasn’t meant to be. As the two former world champions get older, it’s hard to determine if they will ever face off again in the ring, but anything is possible. With Dwayne Johnson only getting bigger in Hollywood, though, WWE fans may have already witnessed his last-ever match.