‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal Juicy Casting Tidbit: Gladys’ Son Brando Appearing Soon

New General Hospital spoilers reveal a tantalizing tidbit about where a current storyline is headed. Fans have been speculating about Gladys’ present in Port Charles, wondering if she’s up to something more sinister than what she’s let on up to this point. Now, it seems that may well be the case.

Gladys’ son Brando is supposedly dead and Sonny utilized that in the story he fabricated about Dev being a relative. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, however, viewers are about to learn a lot more about Brando.

Actor Johnny Wactor has been cast as Brando and it sounds as if he will appear on-screen soon. As viewers know, Brando was supposedly killed in Iraq while serving in the military. Sonny made up the story that Dev is Brando’s son, thus Gladys is the teen’s grandmother.

Some fans have speculated that Brando might not be dead after all. In addition, some General Hospital viewers have wondered if Gladys might be sticking around Port Charles with a bigger plan, something more sinister than simply being an annoying family member who doesn’t know when to head home.

General Hospital spoilers have revealed that when the next new episode airs, viewers will see Carly and Gladys at Sonny’s warehouse for the tour Gladys requested. However, things quickly take a dangerous turn. Viewers wonder if Gladys’ interest in the warehouse and timing of being there may signal that she’s involved in the brewing mob war.

It is not known yet whether Gladys is involved somehow in this mob war or not, but viewers are about to see more involving this character. In fact, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Brando will pop up at the warehouse when shots are fired and he’ll face a lot of questions as people wonder who he is and why he was there.

People might not be familiar with Wactor’s name, but his IMDb page notes that he has appeared in quite a few shows previous to landing this General Hospital gig. He was in several episodes of Army Wives and was on the series Siberia as well. More recently, Wactor had guest roles on NCIS, The OA, and in the mini-series The Passenger.

Fans will probably be a bit wary of having yet another new character to embrace. However, in the case of Brando, there are some existing connections and a bit of mystery surrounding his presence and that may help him gain some acceptance.

What is Brando doing in Port Charles? General Hospital spoilers hint that viewers will see his first appearance as soon as new episodes return again and additional scoop regarding what’s ahead should become available soon.