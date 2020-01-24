Stassie Karanikolaou Dazzles In A Skintight Bodysuit

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed fans in her most recent Instagram upload, posing with best friend Kylie Jenner‘s former personal assistant, Victoria Gamero, in a sleek, long-sleeved bodysuit.

In the photo, Stassie stood back-to-back with Victoria, showing off her toned physique in the skintight black bodysuit. The model stunned in the turtlenecked ensemble, which accentuated her bust and her taut stomach. She arched her back slightly, which made her booty pop. She wore a feathery skirt over the outfit, which was encrusted with silver rhinestones on the waistline.

She wore her hair in a tight, long ponytail, showing off her dark roots before her hair cascaded into the platinum locks she’s known for.

Stassie’s makeup was relatively neutral, but flawless. Her light brown brows were slightly thinner than usual, and they arched high over her eyes. She wore a golden hue on her lids, shadow that reached up to her brow bone. Her eyes were lined with a swoop of black eyeliner, and she wore lashes that were perfectly curled. Her cheekbones were brushed with a pink blush. She wore a matte, mocha-colored shade on her lips.

She paired the outfit with hanging diamond earrings and nails lacquered with a sheer pink polish.

Victoria looked gorgeous herself, also posing in an all-black outfit, including a bustier tucked into dark pants. She posted the same photo on her account.

Stassie’s 6.7 million followers loved the photo, and wasted no time in telling her so. Even Kylie, Khloe Kardashian, and friend Yris Palmer all commented on the picture, gushing over their friends’ good looks. Fans couldn’t resist leaving comments, whether it was in emoji form or with their words.

“I thought this was kourtney and khloe,” one fan wrote.

“Hotties,” admired another, adding a string of heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You are perfect,” declared a user.

“Titalatingly [sic] beautiful women for real,” said another follower.

At the time of this writing, the photo garnered more than half a million likes and racked up over 830 comments.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Stassie is no stranger to sharing skintight outfits on her Instagram grid. In fact, she recently posted a picture of herself rocking a fitted orange top with booty-hugging light-wash jeans that showed off her every curve. The way the shirt fell against the high-waisted pants perfectly showed off the model’s hourglass body.

In addition to her figure-flaunting ensembles, Stassie has also donned a fair amount of lingerie on the photo-sharing app, as well.