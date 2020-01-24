Khloe Terae Shows Off Incredible Figure While Soaking Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini

Model Khloe Terae sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram share. On Friday, the beauty updated her page with photos that showed her soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini.

Khloe’s update consisted of two pictures. According to the geotag for the snaps, she was somewhere on along the Marina Del Ray coast in California. She was on a sandy beach with large rock formations behind her.

The photos captured Khloe from a side angle, giving her followers a nice look at her bare skin. Her bikini was pink with thong bottoms, but because of the way she was sitting, not much of it was visible.

The first picture saw Khloe laying on her front side as she arched her back and leaned on her hands. Her long legs were outstretched behind her, giving her fans a nice look at her curvy derrière. Sunlight hitting her bottom also drew the eye to her booty. A tiny bit of her bikini bottoms could be seen as she lifted her abdomen off the ground. The pose accentuated her slender waist and flat abs. The bombshell looked stunning as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the second image, Khloe was sitting with her legs in front of her with knees slightly bent. She hugged her thighs, putting her shapely shoulders and toned arms one display. She placed her head on her knees while staring at the camera. A thin string around her waist was all that could be seen of her bikini bottoms, and she flashed a bit of side boob as she bent over.

Khloe’s hair was parted in the middle and she wore it lose down her back. Her makeup looked flawless and included smoky eye shadow and couture cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips and a pale pink color on her nails.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned being grateful.

“Your caption is so on point and so are YOU!!!! Obsessed with you. Such an art piece,” one admirer said.

“I’m always grateful you are able to show us how utterly stunning you are,” wrote a second admirer.

“More and more beautiful everyday,” a third follower commented.

“So sexy and beautiful,” said a fourth admirer.

Khloe seems to enjoy showing off her curves in a variety of outfits. It seems one of her favorite thing to wear is a bikini. She recently looked smoking hot while flaunting her backside in a gold metallic bikini.