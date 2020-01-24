Larsa Pippen Is A Smokeshow While Going Pantless With Sexy Over-The-Knee Boots

Larsa Pippen’s most recent social media share has her fans drooling. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Pippen has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure while clad in a wide-variety of scandalous outfits that include bikinis, bodycon dress, and plenty of other killer ensembles as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the beauty sizzled in a sexy selfie.

In the caption of the photo, the model credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for her top. Pippen did not specifically tag her location in the post but she appeared to be a the foyer of her home for the occasion, posing on checkered tile in front of a beautiful staircase. The beauty looked picture-perfect in an oversized green top that hit just at her thigh, showing off her long and lean legs. The reality star also went pantless in the photo, pairing her look with some black over-the-knee boots that went all the way to her upper leg.

Pippen wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 12,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments.

Some of Pippen’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more fans were left speechless by the brand new post and decided to flood the comments section with emoji rather than words. Many others simply dropped a line to let Pippen know that they’re big fans.

“Wow you’re extremely extremely beautiful beautiful gorgeous gorgeous lady,” one fan gushed.

“Are truly on fire my friend looking so stunning in all your clicks,” a second chimed in along with a flame emoji.

“Looking so beautiful wonderful amazing gorgeous blonde mind blowing awesome good nice face keep it up and don’t drink alcohol and drug and smoking because it’s not good for your health please I L Y take care yourself please wow,” another raved.

