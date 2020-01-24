WWE News: Former Champion Says ’90 Percent Of Locker Room’ Uses Marijuana

A former champion says almost every single WWE superstar uses marijuana in some form.

Over the years, WWE has really built up its wellness policy to be something that is taken more seriously. No matter what level they’re at on the roster, suspensions can happen and punishments will be handed down. As the world changes its stance on marijuana use, though, companies are moving along with them and one former champion says that is why at least 90 percent of the locker room uses marijuana in some form.

The wellness policy of WWE is upheld with any and all superstars, and that is what led to recent suspensions of Primo Colon and Robert Roode. With some states now making marijuana legal and others looking to change their laws, WWE has also amended its policy to keep up with the times.

There is now something loosely referred to as a “weed tax” behind the scenes in WWE, and it could get a superstar our of trouble. If they were to test positive for THC during a drug screening, a payment of $2,500 would allow for them to not receive punishment.

Fightful recently interviewed former WWE Tag Team Champion Darren Young who discussed a number of different topics. One of the things talked about was marijuana use, and he revealed that almost everyone in the talent locker room dabbles in use of marijuana.

As transcribed by Ringside News, Young said that he used marijuana and CBD as a way to cope with many things. A number of long road trips with Mark Henry, Sheamus, Titus O’Neil, and others brought about some interesting moments, but he is/was far from the only one who used marijuana.

“90% of everyone. 90% of the locker room, I’m sure. Yeah. “I was a CBD user when I was on the roster. I’ve had concussions; I’ve been rocked several times. And when you have to go from city to city three hundred miles, I just couldn’t do it. So the CBD helped me out.”

Other superstars have said in the past that many superstars use marijuana, but never to the tune of 90 percent as Young stated. It could be that a number of superstars smoke it while the percentage is much higher due to Young adding on the amount of those who use CBD oil or edibles.

Darren Young had a pretty good career in the ring during his time with WWE, but they have since parted ways and he’s off doing his own thing. Now, he says that he’s “trying to get into the CBD world” as he admits it helped him considerably during his time with the company. According to Young, it also helps out a lot of others in the locker room too.