Rihanna And Her Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Reportedly Had Issues With His Family Prior To Their Split

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel reportedly had personal issues that led to their alleged breakup.

Earlier this month, the “You Da One” singer and the billionaire businessman had reportedly ended their relationship after more than three years together. According to Hollywood Life, Rihanna and Jameel faced criticism by his wealthy family during their relationship. The outlet reports that Rihanna’s sultry appearance in the public soon became a problem with Jameel’s family. They reportedly wanted Jameel to ultimately end up with someone more conservative, and the pressure from them is what brought on the demise of the relationship.

“Rihanna and Hassan truly love each other, but Hassan was having difficulties with Rihanna’s image because of pressure on him to have a more traditional and reserved relationship,” one source said. “He was feeling it from his family, who think Rihanna is stunningly beautiful, but they also wanted her to be more tame, reserved and demure.”

The “tame” image the Jameel family was attempting to mold Rihanna into was reportedly something the Fenty Beauty CEO couldn’t uphold. She is currently the owner of lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, and dresses up in the sultry lingerie for her advertising campaigns. The songstress also isn’t shy about showing off her body on social media and when she is out and about. The source continued to share that, for Rihanna, toning down her image would be bad for the image she has built for more than a decade.

“Rihanna can’t because of her career which requires a certain image,” the source said. “Rihanna will always be true to herself.”

Rihanna and Jameel were first spotted together back in 2017. The two then embarked on a whirlwind romance, which included them traveling the world together on various occasions. Since being spotted together, Rihanna has played coy when it comes to the details of their relationship. The couple seemed to be serious, though, with Rihanna often sharing that they have both had to work hard to maintain their relationship with their busy schedules.

Neither Rihanna nor Jameel reportedly wanted the relationship to end. The couple was allegedly becoming more serious, with Rihanna even saying that she could see herself having children in the future.

Jameel, who has also been private about dating Rihanna from the beginning, hasn’t shared any details surrounding the breakup. As for Rihanna, the fashion and beauty mogul has been seemingly living her life as normal since the breakup. She was recently spotted with an old friend, A$AP Rocky, at a charity event. Her ex, Drake, was reportedly also at the same event, though they didn’t interact with one another.