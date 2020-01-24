Shakira Poses Makeup-Free In Zebra-Print Crop Top While Preparing For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira is preparing for the Super Bowl halftime show which will be taking place next month alongside Jennifer Lopez. The “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker has been teasing fans with content relating to the big show on Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” songstress shared a photo of herself wearing gray sweatpants. She paired the comfy item of clothing with a short-sleeved zebra-print top which she rolled up into a crop top. The Colombian entertainer appeared makeup-free and boasted her natural beauty. Shakira rocked her long wavy light brown hair down and posed with American fitness professional, choreographer, and entrepreneur Anna Kaiser.

Kaiser wore a black cropped hoodie that had Shakira’s name written across the front in big white capital letters. She accessorized herself with a black cap and paired the hoodie with sweatpants of the same color.

The duo posed in what looked like a studio with a treadmill in the background. Shakira raised one hand to her forehead and pouted while Kaiser pointed to her hoodie with a mouth open expression.

For her caption, Shakira stated that Kaiser looked cute in her new piece of merchandise which was created as a way of celebrating the Super Bowl halftime show.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 215,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 60.9 million followers.

“Gorgeous woman. Best singer ever,” one user wrote.

“This is really your Super Bowl! We so proud & excited of you,” another shared.

“Ah Shaki, I am very excited. It will be a great night for the Super Bowl. Because you are a legend,” a third fan remarked.

“Most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen,” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Shakira has been working hard to get into shape for the highly-anticipated performance. The “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper shared a TikTok video to Instagram of her in a gym having fun with a football. At the time of posting, she told fans that it was 10 days until the big day and that she was stepping up her preparations.

In the space of 21 hours, the video has been watched over 2.5 million times.

Shakira will co-headline the halftime show with Lopez. When discussing the performance, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” entertainer expressed that the duo is planning the best halftime show ever.

The huge event will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on February 2. The iconic duo will follow in the footsteps of Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few.