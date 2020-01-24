Fitness Model Mia Sand Shows Fitness Evolution In Before-And-After Photos

Mia Sand shared a new update to her Instagram feed to discuss how her fitness journey thus far has been more relation to her mental health than her physical well-being.

On Friday, January 24, the Danish fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a before-and-after photo of herself five years apart. In her caption, Sand goes on about how the years leading up to picture No. 1 were dark and depressing, which reflect on her body.

In the “before” shot, Sand is standing in front of a white wall. She is wearing a form-fitting black dress, showing off a fuller figure. Sand’s face also looks more swollen, with discolored skin. Even though she is smiling, her eyes are sad and opaque. In this photo, Sand has her hair dark, which she is wearing slicked back. The tips of her hair are blond and unhealthy-looking.

The “after” snapshot is completely different. Sand is striking a confident pose. Her arms are crossed over her stomach and her hips are thrown to the side. Sand is shooting a bright, big smile at the camera, and her eyes have a sparkle to match. The curvy fitness model is rocking a white crop top with a distressed denim jacket over it.

On her lower body, Sand has on a pair of matching light-washed jean pants that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving a bit of her stomach on display. She accessorized her look with a thin white belt that goes through the loops of the jeans, and a gold wristwatch.

Sand is wearing her hair blond and swept over to one side. Her hair is long, with its straight strands falling onto her shoulders in the photo.

“[T]he real improvement lies within the mental strength, my health, confidence, maturity, discipline and self esteem that I gained on my journey,” part of her motivational caption reads. She also included a few hashtags that promote mental well-being.

The photo was an immediate hit with her followers. In under an hour, the post has been liked more than 13,700 times, garnering upwards of 400 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with her caption and to thank her for her powerful message.

“You inspire many! Thanks for sharing. Glad you made the changes to become the NEW YOU!!” one user raved.

“Wow, what a transformation,” replied another user, including a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Wow… You are my role model,” a third fan chimed in, following the comment with a smiley and a heart-eyes emoji.