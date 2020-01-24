‘Bridezillas’ Lala Kent And Stassi Schroeder Were Involved In Wedding Feud At BravoCon, Randall Emmet Confirms

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder butted heads in New York City in November.

During an episode of Lala’s new podcast with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, Stassi, who served as the couple’s very first guest, confirmed that she and Lala feuded over the color of her bridesmaids dresses before going on stage at a panel event during the fan convention.

“That was the toughest I’ve been with Lala I think, like ever,” Stassi admitted on the January 22 episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall.

According to Randall, he arrived to New York from the Santa Barbara Film Festival to find that his soon-to-be-wife was about to throw down with Stassi over the color of the bridesmaids dress she would be wearing during Stassi’s upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, which is set to take place in Rome, Italy later this year.

“I’m in a room where [Lala and Stassi] were about to duke it out over dresses,” Randall recalled.

Looking back on the tense moment, Lala accused Stassi of “looking like [she was] about to cry,” which Stassi denied, explaining that she was just “angry.” Luckily, when all was said and done, the ladies were able to move forward from their intense moment and Stassi was able to get her way with her chosen bridesmaid dress color.

“I really do appreciate you letting me win that one fight,” Stassi said.

Although Lala and Stassi went through hard times with one another, Lala said she loves Stassi so much as a friend and wishes she wouldn’t have put up such a fight about the color. Meanwhile, Stassi made it clear that despite the dispute, their wedding argument would never have ruined their friendship with one another.

In November of last year, as The Inquisitr reported, Stassi opened up about her upcoming wedding to Beau while appearing on Q104 and admitted that planning a wedding overseas has been far more stressful than she anticipated.

“It’s so much more stressful,” she said. “Dealing with a whole other country and venues and hotels and locations in another country, and the time difference, it’s been a challenge.”

During Wednesday’s episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall, Randall said that he can’t imagine how stressful things have been for Stassi and Beau, especially considering all the stress that he and Lala are under as they plan their wedding, which is just one hour away from their Los Angeles home.