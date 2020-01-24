Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Chiseled Figure In Black Bikini Top & Fur Coat

Katelyn Runck flashed her fabulous, chiseled figure in a skimpy bikini top for her latest group of Instagram photos. The Fitness bombshell posted the update to her account on Friday.

In the sexy snaps, Katelyn looked like a complete smokeshow in the black bikini top and matching tight black pants. The bikini boasted a ruffled hemline and thin straps that wrapped around to tie at the back.

The model also added some black strappy heels and a dark orange fur coat. The ensemble flaunted Katelyn’s rock hard abs, abundant cleavage, curvy hips, tiny waist, and long legs.

The brunette beauty wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands that hung down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shots.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added to the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light-pink gloss on her plump lips.

In some of the snaps, Katelyn accessorized the outfit with some dark, oversize sunglasses as she posed in array of positions while flaunting her impressive curves for the camera.

Meanwhile, many of Katelyn’s over 2 million followers went wild for the photos, clicking the like button over 10,000 times while leaving more than 580 comments on the post within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed.

“Katelyn you ROCK! You surprise me all the time every day! Beauty and stunning grace!!!” one of the model’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Beautiful woman!! These maybe my favorite pictures of you!!!” another loyal fan wrote.

“A smile makes a difference, you look even more beautiful‼️‼️” a third comment read.

“Katelyn- I always get excited when your posts have 4 images because I know I’ll get a great Slow-mo video of your Amazonian beauty @ the end. You are stunning,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn got the pulses of her fans racing just two days prior to her most recent snap when she posed in a skimpy dark red string bikini. All of the model’s curves were on full display in the snaps as she served up a sultry stare into the lens.

That post was also a huge hit among Katelyn Runck’s Instagram followers. To date, the photos have racked up more than 51,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments for the gym-honed beauty.