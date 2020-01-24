Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Killer Body In Lace Corset Top

Yanita Yancheva shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she tells her 1.6 million fans that she is “feeling like a [rose].”

On Friday, January 24, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a sizzling snapshots of herself rocking a daring outfit that showcases her killer physique.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Yancheva is sitting on a dermatology white leather chair as she shows off her beautiful skin. As per her caption, the model is promoting the services of Derma-Act, a dermatology center in Sofia, the capital of her native Bulgaria.

Yancheva is rocking a skimpy corset top in white lace, which contrasts with her sun-kissed skin. The top has an underwire structure that presses against the model’s chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The top has a darker fabric on the breast part, making it opaque enough to cover her chest. The bodice part of the top is see-though, teasing her toned upper abs. The corset has no straps, leaving her strong shoulder line exposed.

The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of matching white pants. The bottoms are pretty casual, featuring an elastic band that hugs her slender midsection. The rest of the pants are loose, helping balance the outfit.

Yancheva did not share any details of where her outfit is from.

The blond bombshell has her hair in a perfect middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall onto her shoulders. Yancheva is moving the front of her hair back with her hand to expose her face.

Yancheva is sitting with a straight back as she shoots a half-smile at the camera. Her eyes are focused, while her strong brows add extra depth to her gaze. The model is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, making her baby blue eyes stand out.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour of being up, the post has garnered more than 26,000 likes and upwards of 115 comments, suggesting it will attract many more interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Yancheva’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Beautiful and sexy,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are gorgeous,” replied another fan, adding a kiss mark, a cat with heart-eyes and a diamond emoji.

“Ugh your tummy/abs are goal,” a third fan raved.