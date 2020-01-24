‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Stassi Schroeder Claim Scheana Marie Calls The Paparazzi On Herself

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder took aim at Scheana Marie on 'Give Them Lala... With Randall.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett welcomed Stassi Schroeder to the first episode of their podcast series, Give Them Lala… With Randall on Wednesday, June 22 and during the show, the ladies took aim at their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Marie.

After chatting about the way in which Randall has become a hot topic for the tabloids in the years since he and Lala went public with their romance and Lala began discussing it on the show, the co-stars responded to a fan who called in to ask if either of them had ever called the paparazzi on themselves.

“Have you guys ever tipped off paparazzi?” a fan asked, according to a report shared by Reality Tea on January 24.

According to Randall, he doesn’t even know how to call the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Stassi has done so once.

“It was when Patrick [Meagher] dumped me on our anniversary, the day before our trip to Mexico,” Stassi admitted, adding that she wanted to be photographed because she was looking hot and feeling skinny and wanted her ex-boyfriend to see what he was missing.

Stassi then said that Scheana called the paparazzi on herself years ago during a vacation with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes in Hawaii and Lala agreed that Scheana has been known to call the paparazzi “often,” all while pretending as if she doesn’t.

“I love her so much because she thinks we’re all stupid,” Lala added. “Do you think paparazzi are just here watching you go to Disney Land with Mickey Mouse ears? It’s not happening. You called them, b***h. Just admit it.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Scheana vacationed in Hawaii with Robby years ago before striking up a relationship with Adam Spott on Season 7 and was also spotted spending time at Disney Land with former Bachelorette contestant DeMario Jackson.

News os Lala and Randall’s new podcast series was first shared earlier this month. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Lala said in a press released shared by Life & Style magazine on January 16 that she hoped her show would give listeners the opportunity to get to know her better. She also revealed that during each episode of her podcast, she and Randall will discuss fashion, lifestyle, and social issues, and will also welcome celebrity guests.

Lala and Randall began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018, and are preparing to tie the knot in Newport Beach, California on April 18, 2020.