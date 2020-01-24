Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Killer Figure In Scandalous Leather Bra While Teasing Music Video

Nicole Scherzinger is dropping jaws with another sexy social media share. As those who follow the black haired beauty on Instagram know, the bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of sexy ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of other revealing outfits as well. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the stunner sizzled in not just one but two new photos.

In the first photo in the series, the bombshell appeared front and center, snapping a selfie at a close angle. Scherzinger did not specifically mention where she was in the shot but in the caption, she teased a new music video. The bombshell looked picture perfect, showing off her killer figure in a black leather bra that left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Also on display were her toned and tanned abs while the beauty also wore a pair of white ear buds in her ears for the photo op.

Scherzinger completed the sexy look by wearing her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the second image in the series, the stunner snapped another selfie, this time at a different angle. Once again, she put her killer figure on display and showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

The photos have only been live on her page for a short time but they’ve earned her a ton of attention already, racking up over 200,000 likes in addition to well over 2,600 comments. Some of her fans commented on the sexy shots to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and expressed their emotions with emoji instead.

“Can’t wait to see it live, you’re amazing!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Dang! Love, you are SO freaking beautiful! Can’t wait to see the whole video!!!,” a second follower added in addition to a ton of heart emoji.

“‪Absolutely gorgeous! ‪I’m so excited! Love you Queen Doll!,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another sexy look, that time in another double-photo update. In the update, the beauty put her gorgeous figure on display while rocking a shimmery dress that hit well above her knee as she flaunted her toned legs. She completed the NSFW ensemble with a pair of tan over-the-knee boots.