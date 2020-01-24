Ariel Winter Stuns In Curve-Hugging White Dress At Spotify’s Best New Artist Party In Los Angeles

Ariel Winter hit the black carpet this weekend for Spotify’s Best New Artist party, and she looked nothing short of stunning, as usual.

As noted by The Daily Mail, the Modern Family star was dressed to impress for Thursday Night’s event at The Lot Studios in Los Angeles. She showed off her incredible fashion sense in a gorgeous midi-length dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The raven-haired beauty wowed in a tight white dress that hugged her famous curves in all of the right ways. It featured thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of Ariel’s eye-popping display. Her dress also boasted a daringly low-cut sweetheart neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and left her decolletage completely bare.

Ariel’s dress proceeded to cinch high up on her waist to accentuate her flat midsection and clung tight to her lower half to define her sculpted thighs and pert derriere. Two lace cutouts fell on both sides of her hips to tease yet another glimpse of her killer curves, upping the ante of her look even further. The bottom hem of the dress was adorned with lace as well, giving it a flirty vibe.

To complete her look, the actress wore a pair of strappy silver heels that showed off the hot pink polish she wore on her toes. She carried her belongings for the evening in a small white purse with a beaded handle that was adorned in ostrich feathers and sported a set of dangling silver earrings that added just the right amount of bling.

Ariel’s dark hair was styled in bouncy curls that were pulled back into a loose ponytail. She also rocked a full face of makeup that included a light red blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara. Her lips were also covered in a ruby red lipstick that added the perfect pop of color to her otherwise monochromatic look.

As noted by Billboard, Spotify’s Best New Artist Party is an annual event that celebrates nominees for the Best New Artist category at the Grammy Awards. This year’s contenders are Lil Nas X, Yola, Tank And The Bangas, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, and Lizzo, who all hit the stage to perform at the soiree.

Others that attended last night’s festivities along with Ariel included Noah Cyrus, Bebe Rexha, Derek Hough, and Kate Beckinsale.