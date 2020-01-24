Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Shows Off Incredible Figure In Orange Bikini In Bali

Ekaterina Zueva shared a new update to her Instagram feed in which she channels her inner goddess during a yoga retreat in Indonesia.

On Thursday, January 23, the Russian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself meditation in a tiny bikini that shows off her incredible figure to her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the post, Zueva is sitting on a lounge chair positioned inside a pool. The brunette beauty is sitting in a half lotus pose, with one foot resting on her thigh and the other on the chair. Both of her hands are resting on her knees with palms facing up with index and thumb touching, a traditional hand gesture known as Gyan Mudra in yoga practice.

Zueva paired her photo with a long caption written in Russian. According to Google Translate, the model is encouraging her followers to attend a yoga retreat in Bali between February 20 and March 1. Zueva said she will be attending as well.

In this photo, Zueva is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in a burnt orange color that compliments her skin and hair tones. The bikini top features two thin sleeves that sit off her shoulders, hanging onto her upper arms. The piece has a straight, bandeau-style neckline.

Zueva teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms whose side straps sit low on her frame. Her toned and slender stomach is fully exposed, showcasing her toned abs and obliques. According to the tag she added to her photo, her bathing suit is from Andi Bagus, a brand of swimwear that specializes in crochet bikinis.

The model completed her meditative look by tucking a pink flower behind her right ear. Zueva has her brunette tresses pulled back in a messy top bun. Her head is slightly turned to the left with her eyes closed. Zueva appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers. In under a day of going live, the post has garnered more than 18,200 likes and upwards of 32o comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and to express their admiration for her. As usual, most of the comments were in Russian with a few English ones as well.

“You look great,” one user wrote in English, trailing the words with a series of emoji depicting flowers, hearts, hand gestures and smileys.

“So fricken hot,” replied another one.

“Perfect picture, lovely work,” a third user chimed in.