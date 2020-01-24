‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Shows Some Skin In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Maitland Ward sizzled in some skimpy lingerie for one of her recent Instagram looks. The former Boy Meets World star shared the sexy snap to her feed on Thursday.

In the photo, Maitland looked smoking hot as she posed in nothing but a black bra and some matching black satin panties with lace detailing. The actress stood with her arms at her sides and a big smile on her face as she flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy and curvy hips.

Maitland wore her long, red hair in a center part and styled in soft, voluminous curls that wrapped around her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup, rocking sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and brown eyeliner. She finished off the glam look by sporting a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the shot, Maitland revealed that she was working in the racy ensemble, and that the photo was taken in Las Vegas.

Of course, many the actress’ over 1.1 million followers immediately began to show their love for the post. The photo has gained a whopping 86,000-plus likes and more than 1,100 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to the platform.

“WOW! Drop Dead Gorgeous and absolutely stunning!” one of Maitland’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Mistress Maitland you just are so gorgeous,” another adoring fan said.

“Who the hell is looking at a computer while you are in the room,” a third social media user commented of a man who can be seen sitting on a couch in the background of the photo.

“Maitland you are just too pretty. I always loved you on Boy Meets World, and I never would have thought that all of these years later you would be reinventing yourself like this. You’re real fans are supporting you girl!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland dazzled her fans in another lingerie shot just days before her black bra and panties pic. The actress sizzled in a strappy pink floral set with black trim. In the caption, she revealed that the photo was taken in honor of her win for Best Actress in the adult film Drive.

That lingerie snap was also a big hit among Maitland Ward’s fans. To date, the racy photo has raked in more than 90,000 likes and over 1,700 comments for the fiery redhead.