Miley Cyrus Playfully Calls Out Godmother Dolly Parton In Instagram Photo Challenge

Miley Cyrus playfully called out her Godmother Dolly Parton during the popular Instagram photo challenge spearheaded by the country music star in honor of her birthday, where one person shares images of themselves on four popular social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, and Linkedin.

Miley quipped in the caption to her sequence of four similar photos that Dolly was setting trends on social media platforms she doesn’t have accounts for and hashtagged several hilarious statements including that the country superstar still uses a flip phone and sends faxes.

Miley then joked to her followers that if they don’t know what a fax is “to look it up.”

In the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s sequence of photos, Miley is seen in almost identical images, none differing from the other except for the clothing she is wearing.

In the top left photo for Linkedin, Miley looks serious and is wearing a blue short-sleeved jumpsuit with the initials MC over the left breast pocket. To the right of that image, she is wearing a red leather pantsuit for Facebook. Below the Facebook image is her Tinder pic, where she is wearing the same blue fashion as the Linkedin image, but pulled open to reveal her cleavage. She also sticks out her tongue in the photo.

Finally, in the Instagram pic, Miley repeats the red outfit, leans into the camera and sticks out her tongue once again.

Through this sequence of images the singer is telling her followers that no matter what the social media platform, she will always be true to herself.

Fans loved the inside joke towards someone Miley considers family and shared their own comments regarding her photo choices in the comments section of the pics.

“When you’re perfect the way you are no matter what platform,” said one follower of the singer and actress followed by four fire emoji.

“Yaassss, love you, queen,” remarked a second fan of Miley’s.

“Queen of FB, Insta, Linkedin, and Tinder,” remarked a third follower of the former Disney Channel superstar.

On February 20, Miley also honored the woman she affectionately calls Aunt Dolly with an iconic Instagram video where she is seen dressed up as the country music legend, who recently celebrated her 74th birthday.

She is wearing a blonde wig, with Dolly’s signature oversized curls from days past as well as a long-sleeved dress with a high neck. The garment has a sheer top, and a cinched waist, and billows out into a large, pouffy skirt. The outfit is completed with a wide belt, which is decorated with rhinestones, to make Miley’s waist look just like Dolly’s.

In the video, which has been liked over 1.8 million times, Miley is seen adding gloss to her lips.