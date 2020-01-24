American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Strengthen Her Booty In New Workout Video

Qimmah Russo shared a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her exercising skills to her 1.3 million fans.

On Thursday, January 23, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a video of herself working on her killer body in a skimpy workout set that flatters her physique.

In the clip, Russo can be seen engaging in a focused exercise while at the gym. The model is using a kettlebell to do a series of Romanian deadlifts, a traditional barbell lift used to develop the strength of the muscles of the back body, including booty and legs. Russo did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the video was taken.

The fitness model is wearing a two-piece workout set in black. Its sports bra has relatively thin straps that go over her shoulders. It also includes a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting Russo’s cleavage on display. The sports bra is pretty small, but it includes a mesh outer layer that creates a halter neck, and extends to her sternum.

Russo teamed her sports bra with a pair of tiny shorts that sits just over her bellybutton. The shorts cling to her lower body tightly, helping accentuate her toned derriere. The garment is ultra short, leaving her muscular thighs exposed as well.

Russo did not indicate where her outfit is from. The fitness beauty completed her look with a pair of black Nike sneakers featuring its logo on the sides in yellow. She also has on mini crew socks, also in black, from Puma.

Russo has her raven hair in a middle part while her bangs are loose on her forehead. Her hair is styled down in large waves that cascade onto her back.

In her caption, the model urged her fans to check out the link her bio for her custom workouts.

The post proved to be popular with her following. In under a day of being published, the video has been viewed more than 53,0000 times, garnering upwards of 11,800 likes and over 140 comments. Users of the social media platform used this opportunity to express their admiration for Russo’s dedication to fitness, while showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Geez! Stop with all this amazinness! You’re killing me,” one user raved, trailing the comment with heart-eyes emoji and smileys.

“Lights, camera and ACTION! WOW,” raved another user, who also included heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“I see all those gains Qimmah!!” a third fan chimed in, adding a flexed bicep and a heart-eyes emoji after the words.